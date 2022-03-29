A Marion Center man will serve 11½ months to two years minus one day in Indiana County Jail for a burglary in Washington Township, Indiana County, and a bank robbery in Plumville.
On Monday, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco also assessed fines and costs from Brian R. Potts, 33, and placed him on three years probation for the Oct. 19 robbery of InFirst Bank at 224 Main St., Plumville.
Potts pleaded guilty to a felony count of robbery and misdemeanor count of drug possession in connection with the case.
He also pleaded guilty to a felony count of burglary from an Aug. 31, 2020, incident in Washington Township.
The terms in Indiana County Jail will be served concurrently.