police car lights 1.jpg

A 57-year-old Marion Center man was fatally injured early Tuesday when he was ejected from a dump truck that crashed on U.S. Route 119 at Wayne Avenue in White Township.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the victim, whose identity was not released pending notification of next of kin, was southbound on Route 119 shortly before 5 a.m. when he lost control of an unloaded 2016 Mack dump truck.