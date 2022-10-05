A 57-year-old Marion Center man was fatally injured early Tuesday when he was ejected from a dump truck that crashed on U.S. Route 119 at Wayne Avenue in White Township.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the victim, whose identity was not released pending notification of next of kin, was southbound on Route 119 shortly before 5 a.m. when he lost control of an unloaded 2016 Mack dump truck.
Troopers said the vehicle exited the east edge of the roadway, traveled into the median, and struck a guardrail and embankment, before going airborne and traveling through the Route 119 overpass over Wayne Avenue.
State police said the vehicle then struck a concrete barrier below the overpass and came to a final rest on Wayne Avenue.
The victim, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center, then flown to Allegheny General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
In Pittsburgh, the matter has been taken up by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.
No further details were available as of press time Tuesday.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the matter is under investigation by the Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Forensic Services units.
It was not immediately known what may have caused the crash.
“At this point in the investigation, we don’t know what may have led to the truck traveling off of the roadway and into the median,” Greenfield said.
He said agencies assisting at the scene of the crash included Coral-Graceton, Homer City and Indiana volunteer firefighters, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said Tuesday afternoon that the crash forced a shutdown to the ramp on Route 119 at the exit for Business Route 422 and Wayne Avenue.
She said the roadway reopened shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.