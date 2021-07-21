Due to road construction to install stormwater crossover pipes, Marion Road in White Township will be closed to through-traffic between Sunset Road and Elkin Avenue from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
In the event of inclement weather, the work will be rescheduled for the next work day.
White Township officials said signs will be posted during construction to alert drivers to this travel restriction.
Local traffic will be permitted, but drivers should be aware that through-travel on this road will not be possible during the time of the closure.
Those with questions can contact the township office at (724) 463-0705.