FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — United States Marshals have apprehended a Johnstown man wanted in the January slaying of a Philadelphia man whose body was found in West Wheatfield Township.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Dionte Demond Jones, 28, was taken into custody and lodged in the Hoke County (N.C.) Jail, pending his extradition to western Pennsylvania.
Authorities in Fayetteville charged Jones Saturday with one count of criminal homicide in the death of Dashawn Cornelius Green, whose body was discovered by a highway maintenance worker on Jan. 21 in West Wheatfield Township.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for the state police in Indiana and Ebensburg, said extradition arrangements are pending.
Green, also known as Dashawn Green-Brewster, 27, was found by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation worker in a grassy area along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township, while the worker was inspecting drainage in the area.
At the time, state police reported that the victim had been reported missing to the Johnstown Police Department two days before he was discovered dead.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. A subsequent autopsy revealed that Green died as a result of a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide.
After an extensive investigation, Greenfield said, troopers alleged that Jones shot Green on the evening of Jan. 18 at a residence along C Street in the City of Johnstown. Charges were filed Saturday before Cambria County Magisterial District Judge John Prebish Jr., who issued a warrant for Jones’ arrest.
Two Johnstown women, a mother and her daughter, also face charges in Cambria County after they were found to have hindered the investigation, Greenfield said.
Janayah Precious Smith, 23, was charged on Sept. 28 with four felony counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution and misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse and obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function.
Greenfield said Smith was taken into custody on Saturday and arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Kevin Price.
He said she then was remanded to the Cambria County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail, pending a preliminary hearing Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Michael Musulin.
Greenfield said Smith’s mother, Joyce Ann Smith, 58, was also charged Sept. 28 with similar counts. She was arraigned before Prebish and placed in the Cambria County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 12:30 p.m. before Musulin.
Greenfield said members of the Troop A Major Case Team were assisted by the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, the City of Johnstown Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service.