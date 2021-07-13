Sentences were handed down Monday in two cases before Senior Judge William J. Martin in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
Martin sentenced Donte Robinson-Vearnon, 22, of East Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, to six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail on a felony count of intimidation of a witness and victim.
Robinson-Vearnon originally was charged with rape of an unconscious victim, sexual assault and two counts of aggravated indecent assault in an October 2017 case involving a female Indiana University of Pennsylvania student.
According to a criminal complaint, the student told an IUP police officer she was physically assaulted in her campus residence along Oakland Avenue after she drank a malt beverage purchased at a nearby convenience store and then passed out.
Robinson-Vearnon was arrested on a warrant out of Indiana County on June 27, 2019, and had been held in lieu of bond ever since.
One count of aggravated indecent assault was disposed in a lower court before Robinson-Vearnon was to face a jury trial on May 11, but agreed to plead guilty to the charge of witness/victim intimidation.
o o o
In an unrelated matter, Martin also revoked probation and sentenced a Beaver County man to terms of one month to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for counts of receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking from 2015 and receiving stolen property and criminal mischief from 2016.
Bradley J. Armahizer, 24, of Rochester, will serve those terms concurrently.
Martin also assessed fines and costs and ordered restitution in each of those cases.