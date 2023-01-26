Linda McClure

Linda McClure, shown in this 1975 yearbook picture, likely from the Penns Manor Area School District, grew up in Heilwood.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania State Police

She grew up in Heilwood, eventually moved to Indiana ... and died unrecognized for 35 years in a fiery crash just west of the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel, and more than 100 miles from home.

The identity of Linda Jean McClure, then 26, was not confirmed until DNA testing found a match to a sample given by McClure’s brother to Othram, a private laboratory in Texas contracted in August 2022 by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.