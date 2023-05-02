Fatal accident logo

A woman from the Myer Park area of McKeesport, Allegheny County, was killed and another motorist injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. Route 22 near Bethel Cemetery Road in West Wheatfield Township, Indiana County.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Brianna Sage Shaffer, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple blunt force trauma.