A woman from the Myer Park area of McKeesport, Allegheny County, was killed and another motorist injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. Route 22 near Bethel Cemetery Road in West Wheatfield Township, Indiana County.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Brianna Sage Shaffer, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple blunt force trauma.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Shaffer was westbound on Route 22 when she traveled over the median into the oncoming eastbound lane where her car collided with a pickup truck driven by Brian Russell, 52, of Stratford, Conn.
Troopers said each vehicle incurred disabling damage.
Russell and two passengers were transported by Citizens’ Ambulance with what troopers described as moderate injuries to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
State police said assistance also was provided at the scene by Clyde, Black Lick and Armagh volunteer firefighters, as well as Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews.
Overman said arrangements for Shaffer are being handled by Willig Funeral Home & Crematory in McKeesport.
