road work logo

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to upcoming lane restrictions on U.S. Route 422 at the Mentch Bridge in Cherryhill Township, starting Monday.

Contractor Francis J. Palo of Clarion will be replacing the bridge carrying westbound U.S. 422 over the state Route 553 off-ramp, as part of a $7.6 million project scheduled for completion by the spring of 2024.