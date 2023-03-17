The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to upcoming lane restrictions on U.S. Route 422 at the Mentch Bridge in Cherryhill Township, starting Monday.
Contractor Francis J. Palo of Clarion will be replacing the bridge carrying westbound U.S. 422 over the state Route 553 off-ramp, as part of a $7.6 million project scheduled for completion by the spring of 2024.
The eastbound bridge was replaced last year.
The project also includes miscellaneous roadway work on U.S. Route 422 and state Route 553 off-ramp.
Motorists should expect daylight lane closures starting on Monday.
The event is weather dependent.
The lane closures will be for construction of a temporary roadway crossover to carry traffic from U.S. 422 westbound onto the U.S. 422 eastbound lane for the construction of the westbound bridge.
Drivers should remain alert for slowed traffic in that area.