State police at Troop A, Indiana, are providing details about a possible methamphetamine lab found earlier this month at a home in Center Township.
In a news release emailed Friday, state police said members of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit found evidence of meth manufacturing on the morning of Dec. 18 at a residence along Route 56 East.
Troopers said they observed precursors to the manufacturing of meth and determined that a 57-year-old Homer City man was engaged in what is called the one-pot method of making the drug.
Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said state police discovered a spent one-pot and other items, and called in the Clandestine Laboratory Response Team to inventory and collect the contraband without any incident.
Greenfield said the investigation is ongoing and state police expect to file charges upon receipt of laboratory results.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said they encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify the Indiana barracks at (724) 357-1960, their local police department, or the Indiana County District Attorney’s office at (724) 471-7777.
Anonymous reports also may be made via a 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at 1 (877) PA-NODRUGS (1-877-726-6378), and tips also are taken via the DA’s Crimewatch indiana.crime watchpa.com website.