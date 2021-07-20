CLYMER -- A Smicksburg-area man has waived a preliminary hearing on charges that he operated a methamphetamine lab and possessed a controlled substance with the intent to distribute it.
Charles Edward Miller, 39, of South Mahoning Township, then was returned to Indiana County Jail where he has been lodged in lieu of $250,000 bond since his arrest by state police on June 17.
The hearing scheduled before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch came two months after state police at Troop A, Indiana, had taken up the investigation of a meth lab discovered by Indiana County parole officers on a visit to Miller's home.
State police called in a team of drug lab handlers and explosives experts after evidence of meth-making and a homemade explosive surfaced during a probation officer’s arrival at the house.
Troopers charged Miller with operating a meth lab, a second-degree felony; illegal disposition of chemical waste, a third-degree felony; possession of a chemical component of meth and possession with intent to deliver drugs, both ungraded felonies; and misdemeanor counts of possession of ephedrine, possession of drugs and possession of paraphernalia.