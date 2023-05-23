BRUSH VALLEY — An Indiana County mineworker was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Monday afternoon after an accident at a Rosebud Mining Co. facility.
“We had an employee who had a hand injury,” Rosebud Mining Co. President Jim Barker said. “We don’t believe it is life-threatening.”
However, Barker said, an ambulance crew called to deal with the accident saw the injury and decided the employee should be sent in a helicopter to Pittsburgh.
Homer City Fire Department set up a landing zone at 11:14 a.m. Monday along state Route 56 East in Center Township, not far from that facility.
Other information was not immediately available.
