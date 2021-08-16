Following an exhaustive and cooperative search by numerous emergency response agencies, the remains of a 3-year-old boy initially reported missing Friday were recov- ered Saturday in the Allegheny River in Armstrong County, according to Dave McDonald, assistant fire chief of Bethel Township Volunteer Fire Department.
The incident in question, according to a press release issued by Pennsylvania State Police — Troop D, Kittanning, reportedly occurred Friday at approximately 3:15 p.m., when the child — identified as Dwight Dinsmore — went missing from a camping area along the river in Bethel Township.
Dinsmore was discovered in the river Saturday around 2:40 p.m., approximately one mile south of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lock and Dam No. 6, also in Bethel Township, according to a release issued just before 7 p.m. Saturday by Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers. “The death is being ruled an accident,” Myers’ release stated. “There are no further details at this time.”
McDonald said: “Although this is not the outcome anybody was hoping for, all the first responders involved were determined to give the family closure. In talking to the first responders that showed up bright and early this morning, nobody slept well last night. We had an outpouring of support from outside the area and in the immediate area.”
PSP Troop D, Kittanning issued the release in the form of a missing persons report as a means of attempting to locate the boy.
An extensive search for Dinsmore was initiated Friday utilizing family members, local K-9 units, local police departments, several volunteer fire departments and PSP members concluding Friday evening with negative results when it was called off due to inclement weather, the release states.
The search was reinstated Saturday morning.
