Relatives are asking for funds for the funeral of an East Wheatfield Township teenager who died Thursday.
On Friday, state police issued a tweet asking for any help in finding Hayden Garreffa, 19, saying he last was seen in Ebensburg, Cambria County.
On Saturday night, however, his aunt was posting a different message on Facebook.
“My sweet nephew was brutally taken from this world before his time,” Amanda Garreffa Daddario wrote. “My brother is a proud man who only asks for help in desperate times and this is one of those times.”
There was no word from authorities in either county about what happened.
People quickly responded after Daddario posted a GoFundMe request, first for $2,000, later $2,500, for a “beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin.”
“Fundraising for help with funeral costs,” the post read. “This was a sudden and unexpected tragedy, and neither mother or father are financially prepared for the costs of funeral services and memorials.”
As of Sunday evening there had been 40 donations totaling $2,945.