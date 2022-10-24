Missing East Wheatfield Twp. youth found dead

Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania State Police

Relatives are asking for funds for the funeral of an East Wheatfield Township teenager who died Thursday.

On Friday, state police issued a tweet asking for any help in finding Hayden Garreffa, 19, saying he last was seen in Ebensburg, Cambria County.