Police have located a Ligonier man who had been missing since last week in Texas.
Sometime overnight or early Tuesday, law enforcement in Gillespie County, Texas, located 41-year-old Michael Smidlein. He was found to be safe and had no injuries, according to Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger.
Smidlein, who owns Papa’s Painting, Inc., went missing on March 22, leaving his wallet and phone at home. No additional details on why Smidlein was in Texas were announced.
Crews from the Westmoreland County Rough Terrain Team, Greensburg Bloodhound Team and Murrysville Medic One were in the Ligonier area Saturday as part of a search detail.
While missing, Smidlein contacted his wife to tell her he was in Texas, leading LVPD officers to contact law enforcement agencies in the area to try to find him.
Joe Wells is a staff writer for The Latrobe Bulletin, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.