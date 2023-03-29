Michael Smidlein

Michael Smidlein

 Courtesy Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office

Police have located a Ligonier man who had been missing since last week in Texas.

Sometime overnight or early Tuesday, law enforcement in Gillespie County, Texas, located 41-year-old Michael Smidlein. He was found to be safe and had no injuries, according to Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger.

Joe Wells is a staff writer for The Latrobe Bulletin, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.

Tags