A teenager reported missing by state police at Ebensburg in June has turned up safe, troopers said Tuesday.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for both Ebensburg and Indiana state police stations, said Chad W. Spaugy, 16, now listed as living in Strongstown, Indiana County, was found Tuesday.
Spaugy originally was listed as being from Blacklick Township, Cambria County. State police said he ran away from home sometime between 1:15 and 1:20 a.m. on June 16.
Greenfield said members of the State Police Ebensburg station want to thank members of the media and the public for their assistance with this investigation.