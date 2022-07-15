VINTONDALE — A missing 18-year-old Vintondale area woman has been found safe following a multi-agency search detail, according to state police and volunteer fire sources.
"The missing individual has been found," Nanty Glo Fire Department posted on Facebook about Nicole L. Yerty, 18, of Buffington Township, Indiana County.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police Troop A barracks in Indiana and Ebensburg, said Yerty, who was reported missing Thursday evening, was found Friday at approximately 12:30 p.m. at a location in southern Indiana County.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency had dispatched a drone and command vehicle to assist those involved in the search along the Cambria-Indiana county line.
Greenfield said concern for Yerty's welfare prompted a designation of "missing endangered person" for the teenager, who was regarded by authorities as being "at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused."
"The members of Troop A, Indiana, would like to thank members of the media and public and assisting agencies for their prompt assistance," Greenfield said in a release to Indiana County news organizations.