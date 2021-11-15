State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Monday night that a missing woman is being sought from Brush Valley Township.
Troopers said Nancy Smith, 79, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Monday by her daughter as she was leaving her home to go shopping in Johnstown.
Authorities said Smith suffers from confusion and Sundowners syndrome. Her daughter told state police that her mother left her cellphone at home.
The missing woman has been registered with the NCIC National Crime Information Center computer.
Anyone with information about Nancy Smith is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.