A Monroeville man is free on $100,000 unsecured bond after waiving a preliminary hearing on Aug. 5 on charges of aggravated indecent assault, simple assault and strangulation.
Patrick Merle Harah, 25, was arrested on July 24 after Indiana Borough Police Department responded to a report of an incident of domestic violence at an apartment along the 800 block of Wayne Avenue.
A victim told IBPD officers of being physically and sexually assaulted. Police said they found signs of physical injury as well as a complaint of pain consistent with details provided about the assaults.
Harah was represented by Monroeville attorney Patrick J. Thomassey when he waived his preliminary hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.