Indiana County has had 54 brush fires in the first 102 days of 2023, according to a count found on the 911 media page of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency’s website.

The 50th fire was called in Wednesday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township and drew crews from Plumville District, Marion Center and Creekside. In turn, Coal Run/McIntyre volunteers were dispatched to standby in Creekside, Clymer volunteers were dispatched to standby in Marion Center, and Indiana Fire Association also was dispatched for standby duty.