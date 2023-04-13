Indiana County has had 54 brush fires in the first 102 days of 2023, according to a count found on the 911 media page of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency’s website.
The 50th fire was called in Wednesday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township and drew crews from Plumville District, Marion Center and Creekside. In turn, Coal Run/McIntyre volunteers were dispatched to standby in Creekside, Clymer volunteers were dispatched to standby in Marion Center, and Indiana Fire Association also was dispatched for standby duty.
Across the Armstrong County line, a brush fire was reported after 2 p.m. along Dime Road, also known as state Route 66, in Bethel Township, in the vicinity of Darbaker, Mansfield Grove and Bethel Church roads.
Armstrong County Fire Wire Facebook page also reported “brush endangering” situations along Summer Drive in Perry Township and Fosters Mills Road in Sugarcreek Township, and along Freedline Road in Porter Township, Jefferson County.
At 1:46 p.m., the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources office in Ebensburg was alerted regarding the South Mahoning Township brush fire.
At 3:20 p.m., Indiana Fire Association and Homer City Fire Department were dispatched by ICEMA to the 51st brush fire along Indian Springs Road in White Township.
Coal Run/McIntyre, Creekside and Coral volunteer firefighters were dispatched at 3:33 p.m., then Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 3:39 p.m. to the county’s 52nd brush fire of the year along Indiana Road in Creekside.
At 4:06 p.m., Perry Township, Marion Center, Plumville District and Rossiter volunteer firefighters were dispatched to the 53rd brush fire along Sawmill Road in North Mahoning Township. Creekside volunteers then were put on standby in Plumville.
At 6:17 p.m., Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company was put on standby at its hall along Glenwood Avenue.
The 54th was called in at 6:15 p.m., when Armagh-East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to state Route 711 in East Wheatfield Township. Clyde and Seward volunteer firefighters were dispatched at 6:27 p.m., then New Florence Volunteer Fire Company at 6:35 p.m., with Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company called to standby in Clyde.
At that same time, Revloc Volunteer Fire Company and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched to that same location along Route 711. Black Lick later was called to be part of the battle, along with Jackson Township, West Taylor Township and Middle Taylor Township volunteers from Cambria County.
Blairsville, Bolivar and Fairfield Township firefighters were put on standby after 7 p.m.
Earlier, IFA posted a “forecast fire danger” map issued by DCNR that showed “very high” fire risk in all Pennsylvania counties except Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Beaver, Butler, Venango, Forest, Warren, McKean and Elk counties.
Those counties were considered under a “high” fire risk. The Indiana-White Township volunteer fire company also reported that National Weather Service issued a “Red Flag Warning” through 8 p.m. Wednesday that covered every county from Mercer, Venango and Forest in the north to Fayette and Greene in the south.
“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,” the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh posted.
“Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain.”
At the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, relative humidity was in the 30s Wednesday afternoon, a higher percentage than earlier in the week, but winds were gusting up to 29 m.p.h. as temperatures hovered around 75.
“As we stated before please do not burn until we get some rain in (the) area,” Creekside Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook. The National Weather Service said Wednesday that the next chance for any precipitation could come as thunderstorms on Saturday and showers on Sunday.
“Everything you want to burn can be recycled with the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority at 1715 US-119 in Homer City,” IFA advised on Facebook.
For Plumville District volunteer Fire Department, Wednesday’s call was its third in as many days, after a Monday call to join Coal Run/McIntyre, Creekside and Indiana in battling a brush fire along Blue Spruce Road in Washington Township, and a Tuesday night call to a brush fire along state Route 954 North in Washington Township.