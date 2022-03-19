Indiana County’s fifth and sixth brush fires of 2022 were reported late Friday afternoon in two eastern townships, bringing out volunteer firefighters from across Indiana and Cambria counties.
At 4:23 p.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Commodore Volunteer Fire Department to a fire along Route 580 in Green Township.
That fire spread enough that Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 4:27 p.m., followed by Clymer Volunteer Fire Company and Northern Cambria’s Hope Volunteer Fire Department at 4:43 p.m.
At 4:44 p.m. another brush fire was called in from Rexis Road in Buffington Township, requiring the services of Vintondale Volunteer Fire Department from just over the Cambria County line.
At 5 p.m., Brush Valley, Armagh and Nanty-Glo volunteer firefighters also were dispatched to Rexis Road.
Later, just after 8 p.m., firefighters from Plumville, Perry Township and Dayton were dispatched to a reported brush fire along Route 954 North in North Mahoning Township.
It appears nice but windy weather may be a factor. At the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, temperatures reached 72 Friday afternoon, while winds gusted at times up to 22 mph.