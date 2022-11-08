It was another day of brush fires for area volunteer companies.
At 9:38 a.m., Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company returned to Number Eleven Road in Montgomery Township.
At 11:53 a.m., multiple companies were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to Glenn Drive in Rayne Township.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources was among the agencies contacted, with Marion Center, Plumville District, Clymer, Creekside, Perry Township (Jefferson County), Dayton District (Armstrong County) and Commodore volunteer firefighters, and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Indiana Fire Association was sent to standby for Creekside at 12:44 p.m., and Cherryhill Township firefighters were called to standby in their own hall at 1:11 p.m.
At 2:19 p.m., Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company was sent to standby in Commodore.
At 4:09 p.m., another brush fire along Douglas Street in Green Township prompted ICEMA to call out Commodore Volunteer Fire Department.
At 5:52 p.m., Creekside and Plumville District volunteers were sent to a brush fire along Prugh Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
Marion Center initially was sent to standby for Clymer regarding a fire along Indiana Road, then it was dispatched moments later, at 5:57 p.m., to Potts Road in East Mahoning Township, near the Marion Center Speedway.
Indiana Fire Association then was called to standby for Creekside at 6:04 p.m.
