Brush fires were tackled by area volunteers again Monday, in Indiana, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties.
What may have been the largest fire of the day covered one-and-a-half to two acres along Rearicks Fording Road in Burrell Township, Armstrong County, approximately four miles north of Spring Church.
Burrell Township First Assistant Chief Craig Davis said it was believed that someone was burning garbage and the wind took it.
“It was a steep hillside,” Davis said. “It wasn’t a big area but there was a lot of stuff burning.”
It also from 2 p.m. on drew Kiskiminetas Township, Parks Township, Elderton and Ford Cliff volunteer firefighters from Armstrong County and Iselin/West Lebanon and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township volunteers from Indiana County.
Manpower has been a problem on many recent fires, including two fires in the past week in Burrell Township.
As Davis suggested to those who might want to join a volunteer fire company, “come sign up.”
Meanwhile, what is believed to be the 21st brush fire of 2023 in Indiana County was reported at 3:04 p.m. along Warren Road in Center Township, where Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Indiana Fire Association and Aultman Volunteer Fire Department.
Then, shortly after 6 p.m., Homer City and Brush Valley volunteer firefighters were called out to a brush fire along state Route 56 East in Center Township.
ICEMA said there were two brush fires in Indiana County Saturday, one in Conemaugh Township, one in Young Township, and six in Indiana County on Sunday, including two in West Wheatfield Township and one each in Armstrong, Conemaugh, Washington and White townships.
Elsewhere, Bradenville, Derry and Youngstown volunteer firefighters were sent by Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety to a Monday morning brush fire along West Fourth Avenue in Derry Township.
Anne Cloonan of the Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.