Fires across Indiana and Armstrong counties kept volunteer units from multiple counties busy Monday afternoon.
Creekside Volunteer Fire Company alerted residents on Facebook Monday morning that the state fire weather forecast “is going to look very yellow this week (high) and more than likely will transition to orange (very high). We strongly recommend no burning this week as your small recreational fire more than likely will escape its container. Please be safe!”
That forecast issued by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources showed moderate fire risk in Warren, McKean, Elk and Forest counties, as well as areas from Franklin County to the Delaware River and the Poconos in eastern Pennsylvania.
High risk areas locally included Venango, Clarion, Jefferson, Clearfield, Centre, Blair, Bedford, Somerset, Westmoreland, Allegheny and Butler counties, as well as Indiana and Armstrong.
The biggest fire of the day may have been outside Indiana County.
It broke out later in the afternoon along North Long Run Road in South Bend Township, Armstrong County, near Avonmore.
Dispatchers said it was a large brush fire, with “multiple units reporting heavy smoke from miles out,” adding that “tires, multiple vehicles and a structure” also were on fire.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency had two fires to cover Monday afternoon.
At 12:32 p.m., Commodore Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to a brush fire along Burns Road between Grant Sebring Road and state Route 286 in Grant Township.
Clymer, Glen Campbell, Marion Center and Creekside volunteers were called out as well over the next half hour, after which Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department was put on standby in Clymer.
At 1:26 p.m., Creekside volunteers and Indiana Fire Association were called out to a brush fire along Blue Spruce Road in Washington Township, Indiana County.
Iselin/West Lebanon, Perry Township and Elderton District volunteer firefighters were dispatched by ICEMA during the next 75 minutes to standby, respectively, for Coal Run/McIntyre, Marion Center and Creekside units.
The two fires brought Indiana County’s approximate total of brush fires for 2023 to 47.
Conditions were dry across the region today. Winds were not as much of a factor, with speeds ranging from calm to gusts of 12 mph during the afternoon at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.