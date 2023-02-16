Brush fires in area counties kept local volunteers busy on a windy Wednesday.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 12:55 am
Brush fires in area counties kept local volunteers busy on a windy Wednesday.
The first fire was reported to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 10:45 a.m. along Dixon Road in Clymer Borough.
Clymer Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 was dispatched.
Winds were gusting to 41 m.p.h. around that time six miles away at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
That fire was the eighth in six days and the ninth of 2023 in Indiana County.
High winds throughout the Tri-State area around Pittsburgh, as well as low relative humidity and dry ground litter, prompted the National Weather Service to warn of “a heightened risk of wildfire spread” and urged residents to “please avoid any outdoor burning.”
At 12:45 p.m., Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Co. was dispatched to Upper Mateer Road in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County.
Young Township’s other firefighting unit, Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department, was dispatched at 12:50 p.m.
Then, Tunnelton and Aultman volunteer firefighters were called for standby duties at the Young Township fire halls.
According to the Armstrong County Fire Wire Facebook page, a downed power line triggered the Upper Mateer Road fire.
Around that same time, brush fires also were being reported along Dime Road in Parks and Bethel townships.
A short time later, another brush fire was reported along Adams Road near Route 85 in Valley Township, Armstrong County.
Another fire, Indiana County’s 10th brush fire of 2023, came to the attention of Marion Center and Plumville District volunteer firefighters at 2:33 p.m. along Marshall Road in East Mahoning Township.
Moments later, Vintondale Volunteer Fire Department along the Indiana-Cambria county line was called to deal with downed utility lines on Rexis Road in East Wheatfield Township.
At 3:05 p.m., ICEMA dispatched Plumville District and Jefferson County’s Perry Township volunteer firefighters to Indiana County’s 11th brush fire of the year, along Route 210 in North Mahoning Township, and a moment later recalled Marion Center and Plumville District regarding a brush fire along Marshall Road in East Mahoning Township.
The National Weather Service expected relief for the dry ground litter today, with two rounds of rain expected, one in the morning as a warm front passed through the region, then another in the evening with a cold front.
Pittsburgh forecasters said that second round may include strong to severe thunderstorms, with primarily damaging winds to areas straddling the Pennsylvania-Ohio border and in a line from Cambridge, Ohio, to Franklin, and north and west of Butler.
