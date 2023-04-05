What apparently were Indiana County brush fires 39, 40 and 41 of 2023 were reported early Tuesday in West Wheatfield and Young townships.
According to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Clyde Volunteer Fire Company was called out at 5:52 a.m. to Ofman Road in West Wheatfield.
Then, during the noon hour, Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to two brush fires, one at 12:20 p.m. along Rosensteel Road, the other at 12:55 p.m. along Cemetery Road.
Winds did not seem to be a factor for the earlier fire, but during the noon hour gusts of up to 17 mph were reported at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport.