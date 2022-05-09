An Indiana man has been fined, ordered to pay costs and restitution, and placed on probation for two years for felony count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
Austin M. Thomas, 25, was sentenced Friday by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
He was one of 15 drug suspects listed at Christmastime by Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. after a series of arrests — and attempted arrests — by the Indiana County Drug Task Force.
Still at large more than four months later are Imani Deans-Baker, 25, of Philadelphia, and Tajai Emir Mebane, 31, of Harrisburg, each facing charges of selling cocaine.
Meanwhile, James Daniel Higgins, 41, of Saltsburg, remains listed as an “inactive” case in Indiana County, because of his problems in other nearby counties that keeps him in Westmoreland County Prison.
He is scheduled for a trial to begin Monday in Armstrong County Common Pleas Court on a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver out of Kiskiminetas Township.
Higgins also has a status conference Friday before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Scott O. Mears on charges that include felony counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, while a trial on other drug-related charges and a felony count of receiving stolen property was canceled last month.
Back in Indiana County, suspects were charged with dealing in drugs that include marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, including:
• Matthew Clark Brumbaugh, 22, of Indiana, who was sentenced by Bianco April 29 to four years’ probation on marijuana-related charges.
• Nathan Howard Pritt, 35, and Sista Juanita Gamble, 26, both of Indiana, each of whom pleaded guilty on April 1 to charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and face sentencing before Bianco on June 24.
• Richard Nieves Rivera, 37, and Holly Noel Guthrie, 27, both of Indiana, each of whom face sentencing before Bianco on July 29 on cocaine-related charges.
• Steven James Dukes, 35, of Indiana, who pleaded guilty on April 1 to a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance before Bianco. No sentencing date is listed in the state courts website files.
• Hiram McGill, 48, of Indiana, who is jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond, was scheduled for a criminal call Friday before Bianco on heroin and fentanyl-related counts.
• Lamar Virgil Clemons, 36, of Indiana, who is free on $50,000 unsecured bond pending a criminal call June 3 before Bianco on charges involving crack cocaine and fentanyl.
• David Thomas Hill, 28, of Armagh, who is free on $25,000 unsecured bond pending a criminal call before Bianco on June 3 involving methamphetamine.
• Brandon James Mastarone, 21, of Indiana, who is free on $50,000 bond pending a criminal call June 3 before Bianco on charges involving crack cocaine.