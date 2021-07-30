The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 said there will be brief traffic disruptions at the Cunningham culverts on Route 422 in Armstrong Township on Tuesday and Wednesday.
District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said operations will require 15-minute stoppages for the westbound traffic throughout the day. The affected area will be between the intersection of Route 422 and Poulos Road, and that of Route 422 and Trim Tree Road. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Gibbs said the Cunningham culverts is a bridge/box culvert replacement project on Route 422, in an area extending from the Trim Tree Road intersection to the Lions Health Camp Road intersection.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. It urges motorists to drive responsibly in work zones for their safety and the safety of the workers. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com, or 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, providing traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 511, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.