Multiple fire companies were called out Friday for fires in Conemaugh and Buffington townships.
At 11:55 a.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Saltsburg and Tunnelton volunteer firefighters to the county’s 58th brush fire of 2023, along Clarksburg Road in Conemaugh Township — but within minutes the brush fire became a structure fire along nearby Fox Run Road.
And that brought in Blairsville, Aultman, Coal Run/McIntyre, Iselin/West Lebanon and New Alexandria volunteers, as well as an Indiana County rapid intervention team and Lifestat Ambulance.
Parks Township from Armstrong County, Bell Township from Westmoreland County and Creekside and Homer City volunteers were called out by ICEMA for standby duty over the next half hour, while Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety was calling out Murrysville volunteers and other emergency personnel.
Westmoreland County authorities said crews were on the scene for two hours.
In the midst of all that came a second call in Indiana County, at 1:08 p.m. for Vintondale, Brush Valley, Armagh and New Florence volunteer firefighters as well as Citizens’ Ambulance, for a structure fire with a report of heavy smoke in the basement of a dwelling along Dilltown Heights Road in Buffington Township.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Nanty Glo and Seward volunteers were called to the Dilltown Heights Road fire, while Black Lick, Clyde and Bolivar volunteers were dispatched to standby.
It also was busy elsewhere in Armstrong County Friday, as what local authorities called a “major brush fire” took place along Dockside Road in Brady’s Bend Township.
All of that happened on a warm, windy day, with gusts of up to 24 m.p.h. and temperatures in the low 80s at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport weather station in White Township.