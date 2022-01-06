Another incident of passing counterfeit money is under investigation, this time after an incident on Dec. 15 at 6:56 p.m. at Sally Beauty, 3100 Oakland Ave., White Township.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police at Troop A, Indiana, said a surveillance photo shows a suspect believed to have purchased $140.94 worth of merchandise and paid for it with two counterfeit $100 bills.
Greenfield said the man then received $59.06 in change and exited the store, bringing the total loss to $200.
Items purchased included an Ion Barber Cape Seersucker, black in color, for $19.99; Sanek XL neck strips, for $3.99; GVP Shampoo and PM Awapuhi Shampoo, for $8.99; and an Envy Slipper/CIX Trimmer combo for $99.99.
Greenfield said tips may be referred to Tpr. Lindsey Shay at (724) 357-1960.
It is not the only recent incident of passing counterfeit money in the Indiana County area.
Around the same time as the Sally Beauty incident, Blairsville Borough Police Department said its officers were investigating incidents of people passing counterfeit $100 bills to local merchants, including Tractor Supply along North Morrow Street, and Dollar General along South Morrow Street, both in Blairsville.
After the Dollar General incident, BBPD released surveillance photos of an individual that is a person of interest.
Blairsville officers are asking anyone with information about those counterfeit bills to call (724) 459-7555.
Some time before those incidents, Indiana Borough Police reported the passing of counterfeit bills for purchases at area businesses, including a phony $20 passed along on Nov. 15 at a business along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Anyone with any information about that incident is requested to contact Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349- 2121.