The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in White Township-based District 10 is alerting motorists to upcoming lane changes, lane painting, milling, and paving along Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) and Indian Springs Road in White Township.
PennDOT spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said motorists should be alert to lane changes tonight, at the intersection of Indian Springs Road and Oakland Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, as signal heads will be moved and traffic lanes painted and changed in preparation for upcoming milling and paving at the intersection.
In turn, Gibbs said, that milling and paving will be conducted from 7 p.m. May 22 to 7 a.m. May 23 at the intersection of Indian Springs Road and Oakland Avenue.
The PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman said motorists should expect lane closures and flaggers to direct traffic on both days. She advised that the work is weather dependent — and AccuWeather is predicting clear skies overnight with temperatures dipping from 47 to 37.
Gibbs said motorists should be alert for slowed traffic in this area and may experience delays.
This is another phase in the $19.83 million state Route 286/U.S. Route 422 widening and resurfacing project, which is being done by Gulisek Construction LLC of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County.
It remains on track for completion in December of this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.