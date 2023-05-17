Work continues at Oakland Avenue and Indian Springs Road

Crews from Gulisek Construction LLC of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, have been focused recently on this portion of Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) at its juncture with Business Route 422 (Indian Springs Road). Tonight, crews will be involved in lane changes at that intersection from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Thursday, as signal heads will be moved and traffic lanes painted and changed in preparation for upcoming milling and paving at the intersection. Then, from 7 p.m. on May 22 until 7 a.m. May 23, crews will be milling and paving at that intersection.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette file photo

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in White Township-based District 10 is alerting motorists to upcoming lane changes, lane painting, milling, and paving along Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) and Indian Springs Road in White Township.

PennDOT spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said motorists should be alert to lane changes tonight, at the intersection of Indian Springs Road and Oakland Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, as signal heads will be moved and traffic lanes painted and changed in preparation for upcoming milling and paving at the intersection.