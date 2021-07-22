HOMER CITY — A Homer City-area man and his mother are moving on to the next phase in the justice system after having preliminary hearings on drug-related charges Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
Steven McCloskey, 24, was jailed June 22 on drug and weapons charges. He waived felony counts of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Theresa McCloskey, 53, was arrested June 15. She was held for court on misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia.
The two family members were charged after county probation officers discovered contraband in their homes, state police reported last month.
Theresa McCloskey has been free since her arrest, while her son has been held in lieu of $10,000 bond in Indiana County Jail.
State police said county agents summoned troopers to the home of Steven McCloskey along state Route 403 in Buffington Township on April 20, when they found supplies of pot and meth and a Springfield XD 9-mm pistol during a routine probation check.
Investigators found that the gun had been reported stolen Oct. 2 from a garage along Ridge Road, according to the state police report.
Troopers said probation officers visited Theresa McCloskey at her nearby home the same day and found suspected marijuana and methamphetamine.
Steven McCloskey has retained Altoona attorney Thomas M. Dickey, while his mother is being represented by Geoffrey Dennis Kugler of the Indiana County Public Defender’s office.