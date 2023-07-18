police car lights 1.jpg

ELMORA — A Northern Cambria motorcyclist was fatally injured Sunday evening when his vehicle and a pickup truck collided along the 1200 block of Deveaux Street, just north of Elmora in West Carroll Township, Cambria County.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Brian Davis, 54, suffered multiple blunt force injuries. He said the manner of death was accidental.