ELMORA — A Northern Cambria motorcyclist was fatally injured Sunday evening when his vehicle and a pickup truck collided along the 1200 block of Deveaux Street, just north of Elmora in West Carroll Township, Cambria County.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Brian Davis, 54, suffered multiple blunt force injuries. He said the manner of death was accidental.
Authorities said the crash occurred at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, said Davis was operating his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Deveaux Street when he failed to negotiate a right curve, crossed the double yellow lines, and struck a pickup truck operated by a 26-year-old Altoona man.
Troopers said Davis was taken by Ebensburg EMS to Miners Medical center in Hastings where he was pronounced dead.
State police said Davis was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Troopers said Spangler Fire and Rescue from Northern Cambria also assisted at the scene.
