Authorities said a motorcyclist was injured when his vehicle hit a guard rail, throwing him over, shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday along Route 286 West in the village of Aultman in Center Township.
State police from Troop A, Indiana, were called to investigate.
Citizens’ Ambulance was dispatched, then Aultman Volunteer Fire Department was called in at 8:06 p.m. to prepare a landing zone along Route 286 West in the vicinity of Bethel Church Road.
Coal Run/McIntyre and Homer City fire departments also were dispatched for traffic control.