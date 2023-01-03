State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a Homer City man faces charges in Indiana and Armstrong counties after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in White Township, Indiana County, late Friday morning.
Troopers said Drew Alexander Bittner, 19, was charged in Indiana County with two felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia and 66 summary Vehicle Code violations.
Bittner was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch and was remanded to Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail, pending a hearing on Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m.
He also faces three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance as well as multiple traffic violations and possession of a small amount of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia in Manor Township from an Oct. 8 incident in Manor Township, Armstrong County.
A hearing is scheduled Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. before Ford City Magisterial District Judge J. Gary DeComo.
At approximately 11:12 a.m. Friday, state police said, a member of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit was conducting stationary patrol on Wayne Avenue when a silver Mazda 3 was observed traveling at a high rate of speed.
Upon querying the vehicle’s registration, the trooper learned that the registered owner, Bittner, was the subject of an active arrest warrant out of Armstrong County.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said there was an attempt to conduct a traffic stop in the parking lot of Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, 1198 Wayne Ave., but the driver and sole occupant, whose identity was not initially confirmed, first pulled into a parking stall, then fled at a high rate of speed.
During a pursuit that followed, state police said the suspect failed to stop for steady red lights at intersections along Oakland Avenue before a pursuing trooper lost visual contact with the fleeing vehicle.
Greenfield said another member of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit then located the suspect vehicle in Homer City Borough and continued to pursue.
He said the fleeing vehicle eventually struck a curb, causing a tire to become disabled. The suspect, later identified as Bittner, continued to drive on the rim and pulled into his residence along Greenville Road in Homer City Borough, where he was taken into custody.
Bittner was lodged in Indiana County Jail on the outstanding arrest warrant and charges were filed.