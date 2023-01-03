police car lights 1.jpg

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a Homer City man faces charges in Indiana and Armstrong counties after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in White Township, Indiana County, late Friday morning.

Troopers said Drew Alexander Bittner, 19, was charged in Indiana County with two felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia and 66 summary Vehicle Code violations.

