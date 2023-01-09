PINE TOWNSHIP — A Buffington Township man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday along Route 422 East, just beyond the juncture with Red Mill Road in Pine Township, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Sunday.
According to a report issued by Overman, Hunter Lewis McCloskey, 25, was westbound in his 2019 Subaru WRX and was attempting to make a left turn onto Red Mill Road when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2021 Ram pickup truck.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, identified the driver of that truck as Reed T. Tantlinger, 22, of Homer City.
Troopers said Tantlinger’s truck struck McCloskey’s vehicle, which began to spin.
“(McCloskey’s) vehicle struck a row of large rocks before coming to rest against a utility pole,” Overman reported. “Mr. McCloskey was ejected from his vehicle.”
The coroner said McCloskey was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:58 a.m. Saturday.
Cause of death is pending an autopsy scheduled Sunday, and manner of death also is pending an investigation.
State police said that the investigation is ongoing. In their report, state troopers said it was unknown if Tantlinger was injured.
However, troopers said neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of crash. The state police report did not list any charges being filed as of Sunday afternoon.
Pine Township, Cherryhill Township and Nanty-Glo volunteer firefighters, Blacklick Valley Ambulance and the office of Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi also are listed as assisting agencies.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said the first responders and state police were dispatched at 1:16 a.m.
The coroner’s office said PA Simple Cremation in Clearfield is handling funeral arrangements.