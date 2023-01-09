Fatal accident logo

PINE TOWNSHIP — A Buffington Township man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday along Route 422 East, just beyond the juncture with Red Mill Road in Pine Township, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Sunday.

According to a report issued by Overman, Hunter Lewis McCloskey, 25, was westbound in his 2019 Subaru WRX and was attempting to make a left turn onto Red Mill Road when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2021 Ram pickup truck.