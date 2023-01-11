73979720

Empty prison cell

 Darrin Klimek

A Homer City man has waived his Indiana County preliminary hearing on charges stemming from a pursuit on this side of the county line — and now has two hearings awaiting him in Armstrong County.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Drew Alexander Bittner, 19, was charged after he fled an attempted traffic stop on Dec. 30 in White Township with two felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia and 66 summary Vehicle Code violations.

Tags