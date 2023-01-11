A Homer City man has waived his Indiana County preliminary hearing on charges stemming from a pursuit on this side of the county line — and now has two hearings awaiting him in Armstrong County.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Drew Alexander Bittner, 19, was charged after he fled an attempted traffic stop on Dec. 30 in White Township with two felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia and 66 summary Vehicle Code violations.
Bittner waived his hearing before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, who ordered a formal arraignment on Feb. 28 at 1:15 p.m. before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark. He remains in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
He also faces three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance as well as multiple traffic violations and possession of a small amount of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, filed by Manor Township police after an Oct. 8 incident in that township in Armstrong County.
A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday before Ford City Magisterial District Judge J. Gary DeComo on the Manor Township counts but was continued until Feb. 14 at 9 a.m.
Alleged traffic violations in Kittanning on Dec. 4 resulted in additional charges filed by state police at Troop D, Kittaning, against Bittner before that borough’s Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 8 at 9 a.m.