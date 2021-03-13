As farmers begin planting crops and equipment is moved between fields in Indiana County and elsewhere in west-central Pennsylvania, state police are offering advice for motorists who may encounter tractors and other farm implements.
Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said motorists should be respectful and patient when encountering such equipment — including horse-drawn buggies found in much of Pennsylvania. He said drivers should be extra attentive, adjust their speed and following distance accordingly, and always wait for a safe, legal opportunity to pass.
One should have sufficient sight distance of the road ahead, Greenfield said, which means avoiding passing on curves or hills. And, he added, “remember that if you can’t see the equipment operator in their rearview mirror, they may not see you.”
Those driving buggies and other farm equipment need to remember that by state law vehicles designed to travel 25 mph or less and horse-drawn vehicles are required to display a fluorescent orange triangle surrounded by red bands.
Greenfield said additional information on rural road safety is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s www.penndot.gov website.