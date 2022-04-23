Two sentences were handed down this week that sent motorists to prison for driving under the influence and its aftermath.
A 40-year-old man was sentenced Thursday in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas to 21 months to seven years in a State Correctional Institution for a third-degree felony count of DUI and a third-degree misdemeanor count of driving with a license suspended for DUI.
Phillip G. Way, whose present address is listed as being SCI-Chester and whose dockets list an address in a St. Petersburg, Fla., state prison, entered a guilty plea on March 3 before Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, in connection with a traffic stop by state police at Troop A, Indiana, on Feb. 22, 2021, in Burrell Township.
Assistant District Attorney Pamela E. Miller prosecuted the case while Indiana County Public Defender Taylor Malcolm Johnson served as defense attorney. Way also was assessed fines for each count.
On Friday, Jeremy L. Clopper, 35, of Shelocta, was assessed fines and sentenced to up to five years in Indiana County Jail by Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Clopper pleaded guilty to two first-degree misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, as well as a third-degree misdemeanor and a summary count of driving with a license suspended for DUI.
Clopper was arrested by Indiana Borough Police on separate occasions in March 2020 and October 2020.