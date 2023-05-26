BRUSH VALLEY — A spokesperson for the United States Department of Labor said Wednesday that the department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration is conducting an ongoing investigation of the Monday accident at a Rosebud Mining Co. facility that sent an Indiana County mineworker to a Pittsburgh hospital with a hand injury.
Rosebud Mining Co. President Jim Barker termed that a “very common” move for MSHA.
He also said the employee at the Brush Valley area mine was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Monday, treated and discharged.
“He got home at about 11:30 p.m.,” Barker said. “Thankfully it wasn’t more serious.”
“MSHA’s immediate priority in these situations is to ensure miners are safe while the mine operator addresses any hazards that may exist,” the Department of Labor spokesperson said. “Once the agency determines all miners are safe, their role is to review and approve the operator’s plans to further mitigate the hazards associated with the incident.”
When contacted Monday, Barker said his company did not believe it was a life-threatening injury, but an ambulance crew called to deal with the accident saw the injury and decided the employee should be sent in a helicopter to Pittsburgh.
“He’s a good guy,” Barker said. “The guys at the mine seem to enjoy working with him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.