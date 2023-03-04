Multiple cases were cleared from the Indiana County Common Pleas Court docket Friday.
ooo
A Young Township man already serving time in the State Correctional Institution at Chester, near Philadelphia, has been sentenced to three concurrent terms that could keep him in the state prison system for 13 more years.
Judge Michael T. Clark gave Brian S. Davenport Jr., 32, a term of 72 to 156 months in a state correctional institution for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver 19 grams of fentanyl, to be followed by 12 months re-enetry supervision to run consecutively to parole.
He also was given two concurrent terms of five to 10 years, with 12 months re-entry supervision to run consecutively to parole, for felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited firearm.
District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said that was in a case involving possession of 91 grams of cocaine as well as a loaded firearm. Manzi said all those cases were investigated by state police at Troop A, Indiana.
A third sentence, for a shorter time in prison but also concurrently with the other matters, was in an October 2021 case initially brought by Blairsville Borough Police Department, in which Davenport admitted he was trying to elude members of the Blairsville Borough Police Department.
Previously, President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Davenport to up to five years in a state prison for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a case in Young Township, running concurrently with a one- to two-year sentence for recklessly endangering another person in a case out of Center Township.
ooo
A man hailing from West Wheatfield Township is having his address changed from Indiana County Jail to a state correctional institution for a period of 15 months to four years, after his sentencing Friday by Bianco.
Nicholas R. Empfield, 29, entered guilty pleas earlier this year to a felony count of robbery and a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking in a Jan. 7, 2022, incident at a service station along Indiana Street in Armagh, as well as a separate felony case of burglary.
State police said Empfield assaulted a female employee at the One-Stop service station, then took $1,892 in U.S. currency from a PA Lottery cash drawer before fleeing the scene. He was arrested that same day and jailed in lieu of $150,000 bond.
Indiana County Public Defender Jeffrey William Miller was Empfield’s attorney.
ooo
A Monroeville man was sentenced to a year’s probation for a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault dating back to a July 24, 2021, incident in Indiana Borough.
Bianco also assessed costs and a fine from Patrick M. Harah, 26, in the matter stemming from an incident of domestic violence investigated in a Wayne Avenue apartment by Indiana Borough Police Department.
Originally, a victim complained of being physically and sexually assaulted.
Harah was represented by Monroeville attorney Patrick J. Thomassey.
ooo
Jonathan B. Green, 35, now listed as living in Greensburg, will be on probation there for a year after a sentencing Friday by Clark, on misdemeanor counts of 2022 cases of retail theft and defiant trespass.
He also was assessed costs, a fine and restitution.
In separate cases, both also from 2022, Clark placed James M. Roach, 47, of Altoona, and Ivy Allison, 21, now residing in Indiana County Jail, on one year’s probation.
Roach was sentenced for a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, while Allison was sentenced for a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
ooo
Also Friday, Judge Gina R. Force issued sentences to two Blairsville residents in separate misdemeanor cases:
• Kaylee N. Smicklo, 24, was placed on a year’s probation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William B. Sanders, 42, was placed on six months’ probation for disorderly conduct.
Both also were assessed fines and court costs.