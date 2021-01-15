DAYTON — Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company battled a fire Friday morning at Mitzi’s Place, a restaurant at 112 E. Main St. in the heart of the Armstrong County borough’s downtown business district.
The first alarm was sounded at 8:15 a.m. Other companies, including Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department, have been called in to assist. According to a Facebook post by the Dayton fire company, “multiple tankers, (an) aerial unit and other equipment (are) working in the area.”
Dayton volunteers asked motorists to “avoid East Main Street between State and Walnut streets” and said the alley behind the fire scene also was busy because of the fire. The Dayton firefighters said tankers were traveling south on state Route 839 to Green Apple Road.