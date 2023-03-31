86483432

Fire truck in motion

 Thinkstock Images

ELDERTON -- Multiple fire units from Armstrong and Indiana counties have been called out Friday morning to what local authorities describe as "a fully involved dwelling fire," along Dutch Run Road near Peterman Hill Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Creekside Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook that its brush and pumper units are assisting Elderton Volunteer Fire Department with the fire first reported to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 9:30 a.m.