ELDERTON -- Multiple fire units from Armstrong and Indiana counties have been called out Friday morning to what local authorities describe as "a fully involved dwelling fire," along Dutch Run Road near Peterman Hill Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
Creekside Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook that its brush and pumper units are assisting Elderton Volunteer Fire Department with the fire first reported to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 9:30 a.m.
"Brush 263 and Squad 267 have established a water supply," Creekside VFC posted. "Please avoid the area completely to allow fire apparatus to move freely, thank you."
The fire is approximately 7.7 miles west of Creekside and 3.8 miles east of Elderton, on a back road that links Five Points Road in Indiana County with U.S. Route 422 in Armstrong County.
Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department also was called in the first moments of the fire, along with Indiana Fire Association and Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company.
Over the next two hours, Kittanning Township, Kiskiminetas Township, Coal Run/McIntyre and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township volunteer firefighters were dispatched, with their tanker trucks, while Marion Center, Black Lick, Saltsburg and Dayton District volunteer firefighters were called out for stand-by duties.
There is no report so far of injuries.