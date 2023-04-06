COMMODORE — What is believed to be the 42nd brush fire of 2023 in Indiana County was reported Wednesday afternoon in the Commodore area of Green Township.
At 2:34 p.m., Commodore Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a fire in the woods behind a house along Herriman Street.
The fire eventually was reported to cover two-plus acres.
At 2:55 p.m., Clymer, Cherry Tree and Marion Center volunteer firefighters were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, followed by Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company at 3:16 p.m. and Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria called to standby at the Commodore fire hall at 3:18 p.m.
Plumville District and Pine Township volunteer firefighters also were called to standby shortly thereafter.
Twelve miles away, the National Weather Service station at Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport clocked winds as gusting up to 31 mph while the fire was being battled.
A few miles away in the other direction, the 43rd brush fire of the year was reported along Spotts Road in Banks Township. ICEMA dispatched Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company at 5:26 p.m.