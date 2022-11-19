Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark issued numerous sentences Thursday and Friday for driving under the influence, including Keith William Habel, 43, formerly of Saltsburg, more recently of Ford City, on charges of DUI, resisting arrest, defiant trespass and driving under DUI-related suspension, stemming from a June incident in White Township that started when a state trooper observed Habel driving a truck towing a utility trailer that had debris falling onto the roadway.
Habel fled on foot and later was found hiding in a barn. He was committed to a State Correctional Institution for 21 months to seven years.
Also, Joel S. Phoebus, 34, of Penn Run, was sentenced on charges of DUI and driving under DUI-related suspension stemming from the crash of Phoebus’ vehicle into a fuel pump on July 28, 2021, at the Homer City Sheetz along Route 119 South.
Phoebus was committed to Indiana County Jail for 45 days, and placed on probation for five years less 45 days with the restrictive condition of serving 7½ consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Scott A. Wonderling, 58, of Plumville, to a State Correctional Institution for 15 months to seven years
• Jason D. Wickens III, 37, of Commodore, for DUI and driving under DUI-related suspension, to one to five years in a State Correctional Institution
• Jennifer L. Williams, 54, of White Township, to Indiana County Jail for two months, and placed on probation for eight months with the restrictive condition of serving four consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring
• Collin B. Trinkley, 23, of Clymer, to 90 days to five years in Indiana County Jail
• Budd T. Henry, 31, of White Township, to Indiana County Jail for 72 hours to six months
• Anna L. Blose, 26, of White Township, to Indiana County Jail for 48 hours to six months
• Olivia B. Waddill, 31, of Mahaffey, Clearfield County, to two years probation with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring
• Eddie Acosta, 36, of Coral, to six months probation with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring
• Charles W. Zowacki, 32, of Indiana, to six months probation with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring
• Mark R. Morrow, 57, of Blairsville, to six months probation with the restrictive condition of serving 10 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring
• Taonna L. Simms, 23, of Indiana,
Also Thursday, Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Byron P. Bishop, 30, currently residing in Cambria County Prison, to eight to 23 months in Indiana County Jail (then paroled forthwith), followed by one year probation to run consecutively to parole, for two misdemeanor counts of theft.
On Friday, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco revoked probation for Allan L. Mahan, 30, of Anita, Jefferson County, in a felony case of corruption of minors, then replaced him on probation for two years.