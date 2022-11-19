gavel.jpg

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark issued numerous sentences Thursday and Friday for driving under the influence, including Keith William Habel, 43, formerly of Saltsburg, more recently of Ford City, on charges of DUI, resisting arrest, defiant trespass and driving under DUI-related suspension, stemming from a June incident in White Township that started when a state trooper observed Habel driving a truck towing a utility trailer that had debris falling onto the roadway.

Habel fled on foot and later was found hiding in a barn. He was committed to a State Correctional Institution for 21 months to seven years.

