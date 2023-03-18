Fourteen defendants were sentenced for driving under the influence, with some also being sentenced for other offenses, by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, according to a statement issued Friday.
• The stiffest sentence was given to Donald W. Baker, 42, of Saltsburg, one to seven years in a State Correctional Institution.
Baker was charged on Oct. 20, 2019, with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance during a traffic stop in Saltsburg by state police from Troop A, Indiana.
The counts initially were misdemeanors but on Sept. 16, 2022, when he was facing a jury trial, Baker pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony DUI count.
Sentencing was continued until Thursday. Clark also assessed costs and a fine from Baker.
Clark also presided over these sentences, including assessed costs and fines:
• Richard A. Coughlin, 37, of Homer City, to 90 days to five years in Indiana County Jail for two DUI counts and one of driving with a suspended license.
• William P. Davis Jr., 60, of Cherry Tree, to six months to one year in Indiana County Jail for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, dating back to 2021.
• Taizha Simpson, 25, of Pittsburgh, was committed to Indiana County Jail for 10 days to six months for DUI and driving under suspension.
These defendants each were sentenced to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail:
• Samuel G. Dudash, 63, of Center Township.
• Nathan M. Valuchuck, 45, of Young Township.
These defendants each were sentenced to 45 days in Indiana County Jail, followed by five years’ probation less 45 days, with the restrictive condition of serving 90 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring:
• Christopher M. Pearson, 29, of Perryopolis, Fayette County.
• James Higgins, 47, of White Township.
• Cory E. Geer, 27, of Punxsutawney.
• Jeremy E. Thomas, 22, of Indiana.
• Edward W. Yocum, 65, of West Mifflin, Allegheny County.
• Matthew J. Shotts, 36, of Shelocta.
• Tracey I. Blystone, 49, of Clarksburg, was placed on probation for six months with the restrictive condition of serving 10 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Evo E. Boston, 45, of White Township, was placed on probation for six months.