Weekend brush and structure fires were among the calls that kept area volunteer firefighters busy both Saturday and Sunday.
The most involved fire was called in to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 12:45 p.m. Sunday along Metz Road in Cherryhill Township.
It was described as both a structure fire and a brush fire by Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company, as it reported its units being on standby for Coral-Graceton and Homer City volunteer firefighters.
Those companies were called after ICEMA’s 911 dispatchers sent out Cherryhill Township, Clymer, Commodore and Indiana volunteer firefighters, as well as the county’s Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance.
County officials said Coral-Graceton was called out to provide air assistance at the Metz Road scene.
Other details were not available Sunday evening.
Two brush fires were reported Saturday, one at 2:20 p.m. along Route 422 West in White Township that prompted the county 911 agency to dispatch Indiana Fire Association, and a second at 6:18 p.m. along Robinson Street in West Wheatfield Township that prompted ICEMA to dispatch Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company.
Indiana County’s 911 dispatchers also were busy Sunday with brush and structure fire calls.
At 12:33 p.m., Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company was the first dispatched to a brush fire along Rager Road, between Route 22 and Pleasant Valley Golf Course in East Wheatfield Township.
Clyde and Vintondale volunteer firefighters also were dispatched to Rager Road in the next half hour.
At about the same time, a caller told ICEMA that there was a large amount of smoke rising from a residence in the woods along Campbells Mill Road near Falling Run Road in Blacklick Township.
Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company reported that units arriving at the scene found a controlled burn of leaves and canceled the call.
ICEMA also dispatched Blairsville, Coral-Graceton and Aultman volunteer firefighters, as well as the county’s Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance, for the Campbells Mill Road situation.