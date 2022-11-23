Fires in southern Indiana County kept various companies busy from Monday night through Tuesday morning and afternoon.
First, late Tuesday, Blue Diamond Bar had to be ventilated after a fire at the establishment along East Market Street in downtown Blairsville.
Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department posted that it responded along with Blairsville volunteer firefighters at 7:22 p.m. Monday.
Black Lick posted on Facebook that a furnace was found to be the cause of light smoke in the structure.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said Homer City and Coral/Graceton volunteers and a county hazmat Team 900 also was dispatched, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and Blairsville Borough Police Department.
Then, at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday, what was first reported as a flue fire later was termed a working structure fire at a rural location north of Armagh along state Route 56 East.
Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde volunteer firefighters first were called out by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 9:51 a.m. to 12403 Route 56 Highway East in East Wheatfield Township.
To assure a water supply for the firefight, Brush Valley, New Florence, Seward and Bolivar volunteer firefighters all were called out over the next 10 minutes after the first alarm to Armagh and Clyde.
A third fire was reported to the county’s 911 center at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday along Tanager Drive in Young Township.
It was a brush fire that was battled by Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department.