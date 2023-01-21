A Homer City man has been sentenced to 18 months to five years in a state correctional institution for a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, a second-degree misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, and summary counts of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, in a 2021 incident outside the Blairsville Eagles Club.
An Indiana County Common Pleas Court jury has found a Homer City man guilty of aggravated assault, attempting to injure a state trooper and resisting arrest, while acquitting him of an additional count of aggravated assault, stemming from an August 2021 incident in Burrell Township.
Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco also assessed a fine and costs from Charles Brantley Ross, 31, and revoked parole and street time in a 2020 case of resisting arrest against Ross, but paroled him forthwith and terminated supervision in that matter.
Ross was found guilty by an Indiana County Common Pleas Court jury last month, on the second day of his trial.
Another individual on a long list of drug suspects rounded up around Christmas 2021 has been sentenced on multiple counts before Bianco.
Hiram McGill, 49, who has addresses in Indiana and Philadelphia, was sentenced Friday to concurrent sentences of 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl.
Those sentences then were paroled forthwith and McGill also was placed on probation for a two-year term to run consecutively to parole. He also was assessed costs and fines.
Bianco also sentenced a Marion Center man in two 2022 matters, one a case of simple assault, the other an incident that resulted in a third-degree felony count of fleeing, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license and obstruction of justice.
Jeremy J. Lute, 34, was sentenced to concurrent terms totaling three months to five years in Indiana County Jail, and was assessed costs and fines.
Bianco also sentenced a Young Township man on multiple counts including theft by unlawful taking, burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia, all from incidents in 2022.
Ethan T. McKendrick, 20, of McIntyre, was ordered to pay costs, fines and restitution, and was sentenced to four months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, which was paroled forthwith, as well as concurrent terms of probation covering the following two years.
Others facing county judges Friday included:
• Kara L. Lehman, 23, of Latrobe, placed on probation for two years by Bianco for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver.
• Wayne M. Glessner, 26, of Buffington Township, was sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, a sentence that was paroled forthwith, and assessed costs and a fine.
But Clark also revoked probation given Glessner in 2020 and 2021 cases of institutional vandalism and theft, and sentenced to up to two years less a day in the county jail, which was paroled forthwith, and placed on two years probation to run consecutively to parole.
• Paige B. Johnson, 27, now residing in the Armstrong County Jail who was committed to a state correctional institution for 15 months to seven years for a third-degree felony count of DUI, and assessed costs and a fine.
Additionally, other sentences were handed down for DUI, with probation, costs and a fine in all cases, but also 72 hours to six months (paroled forthwith) in Indiana County Jail for Timothy G. Clowser, 44, of White Township; sentences of 48 hours to six months apiece in the county jail for Timothy S. Boback III, 31, of Mineral Point, Cambria County, and Steven A. Melkonian, 47, of Lucernemines; and 45 days in the county jail for Robert M. Harasty, 30, of Armagh.
Raymond B. Elrick, 48, of Blairsville, has the restrictive condition of 21 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, within a five-year probation sentence for DUI and driving with a suspended license.
Adam L. Pearce, 41, of Rossiter, has a restriction of nine consecutive months within a two-year probation.
Shawn D. Wike, 24, of Crescent, Allegheny County, Corey L. Bassett, 29, of Northern Cambria, and Tony L. Rummell, 39, of Colver, each have restrictions of 20 consecutive days within six-month probations; and Duh B. Thang, 33, of Zanesville, Ohio, was placed on probation for six months with no other restrictions.