Court gavel

A Homer City man has been sentenced to 18 months to five years in a state correctional institution for a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, a second-degree misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, and summary counts of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, in a 2021 incident outside the Blairsville Eagles Club.

An Indiana County Common Pleas Court jury has found a Homer City man guilty of aggravated assault, attempting to injure a state trooper and resisting arrest, while acquitting him of an additional count of aggravated assault, stemming from an August 2021 incident in Burrell Township.

Tags