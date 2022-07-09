Multiple sentences were handed down Friday in Indiana County Common Pleas Court:
o o o
A Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County, man has been placed on five years probation, including 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, after pleading guilty to conspiring to possess a controlled substance or contraband.
Matthew Saltsgiver, 42, who also is listed as having a Robinson address, appeared Friday before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, who also assessed costs and a fine.
o o o
A White Township woman has pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony count of endangering the welfare of children and was placed on probation for two years.
Amber E. Bailey, 30, also was assessed costs and a fine before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
The charges stem from an Indiana Borough Police Department investigation dating back to February 2020 at an apartment along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
o o o
A Rural Valley, Armstrong County, man has been sentenced to a series of concurrent Indiana County Jail terms totaling up to two years less a day for driving and drug possession offenses.
David P. Holbein, 35, pleaded guilty to a felony count of fleeing, as well as misdemeanor counts of drug possession and driving under the influence, and a summary count of driving under suspension, before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Bianco also assessed Holbein fines and costs in the cases dating back to 2020.
o o o
A Philadelphia man lodged recently in the Indiana County Jail has been sentenced to fines, costs and a year on probation, while having his jail time paroled forthwith.
Before Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, Aaron Jiles-Gardner, 20, pleaded guilty to a felony count of criminal trespass, as well as multiple misdemeanor counts including simple assault and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
o o o
A Clymer man has been sentenced to up to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, and paroled forthwith, for drug and paraphernalia possession and driving with a license suspended for driving under the influence.
Frank A. Moose, 30, faced charges out of Blairsville and Cherryhill Township. He also was assessed fines and costs in a court appearance Friday before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
o o o
Also Friday, Judge Clark placed Jacob T. Deemer, 35, of Shelocta, on probation for two years after pleading guilty to a second-degree felony count of criminal trespass. He also assessed Deemer fines and costs.
o o o
Judge Gina T. Force assessed fines and costs and sentenced Luke J. Patterson, 38, of Clymer, to a year’s probation for involvement in an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.
o o o
Also Friday, Judge Force placed Caleb S. Harvey, 23, of White Township, on a year’s probation and assessed him fines and costs for misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and summary counts of criminal trespass and public drunkenness.