Sentences were handed down Friday by all three Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges.
Judge Gina R. Force sentenced two inmates now in state correctional institutions to additional jail time.
She sentenced Isaiah M. Farrell, 20, now residing in SCI-Laurel Highlands, to an additional 17 to 36 months in the state prison for theft by unlawful taking, and fined him for a count of driving with a suspended license.
And she sentenced Ronald K. Zak, 46, now in SCI-Albion, to 6 to 23 months in Indiana County Jail for defiant trespass and simple assault.
She also sentenced Melissa M. Tillman, 47, of Charleroi, Washington County, to two years’ probation for a 2022 count of possession of a controlled substance; and Tyler C. Ruffner, 37, of Center Township, for concurrent terms of one year’s probation for 2022 counts of terroristic threats.
Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced Joshua P. Stiffler, 35, now residing in Indiana County Jail, to two years’ probation for a 2022 count of possession of a controlled substance.
He issued sentences of one year’s probation apiece to Matthew S. Greene, 36, now residing in Indiana County Jail, for possession of a controlled substance; and Alicia Gibson, 32, of Cherry Tree, for a 2022 count of disorderly conduct.
President Judge Thomas M. Bianco issued sentences of one year’s probation apiece to Josh C. Strawcutter, 44, of Indiana, for a 2022 count of defiant trespass; and Gregory A. Muffie, 47, of Coral, for a 2021 count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
